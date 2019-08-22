Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt collaborate for their next project

MUMBAI: Actress and philanthropist Alia Bhatt has announced the next instalment of her closet sharing initiative ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe’. After Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan is the third celebrity guest to share handpicked favourites from his personal wardrobe, for charity . Proceeds from this wardrobe will support Salaam Bombay Foundation, which works with adolescents growing up in urban slums, to keep them in school through multiple programs that impact their education, health and livelihood. The wardrobe will be available from 20th August on Saltscout.com, an online platform for charity auctions and sales.



Talking about Varun Dhawan’s wardrobe contribution, Alia Bhatt stated,"Varun is making his MiSu debut and I’m really thankful for his support! We need to start adopting a more conscious approach towards buying and discarding garments. We want to encourage more and more people to consider adding quality, preowned garments to their wardrobes and to help our environment by reducing waste.”



Speaking on the association, Varun Dhawan said, “Sharing a garment is the most fun form of recycling it and keeping it away from landfills. Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe not only gives fans across the world the opportunity to own a garment from my personal closet, but together, we’re also doing our bit for the environment."



Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe is a closet sharing initiative conceptualized by Alia Bhatt. The first 2 installments of MiSu saw Alia's wardrobe on sale, proceeds from which supported the Liter of Light program and The Corbett Foundation respectively. The third installment featured fellow eco-warrior Aunshka Sharma's wardrobe and the fourth had Sonakshi Sinha’s support. Proceeds from which have supported various causes that the actors have been associated with.



Alia Bhatt has been championing the cause of conservation at multiple levels. She started an ecological and animal welfare initiative called Coexist, 2 years ago, followed by Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe last year.