Actor Varun Dhawan knows exactly what his fans want and he works towards it, feels Rajeev Chudasama, Co-Founder, Marching Ants Advertising.

Chudasama was working on filmmaker David Dhawan's "Chashme Baddoor" when brothers Varun and Rohit Dhawan got their eyes on his campaign.

They got to work with Chudasama on "Dishoom". And now, he and Varun have come together to create posters of the forthcoming film "Judwaa 2".

Talking about his experience working with Varun, Chudasama said in a statement: "Varun Dhawan knows exactly what his fans want and he works towards it. He knows how to push his films and what direction the campaign needs to go."

"Varun doesn't just say things, he listens and understands and then puts his point forward. There is a two way communication with him and that's what worked so well. Working with him has been an absolute pleasure."

One of the posters of the film, which was also shot in London, has been inspired by the British flag.

Varun said: "Marching Ants have an amazing team headed by Rajeev who always wants to come up with new ideas. The young and fresh approach for the 'Judwaa 2' posters really help in connecting the film with the youth."

(Source: IANS)