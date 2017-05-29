Hot Downloads

Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
29 May 2017 07:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I found my identity through Suhani : Rajshri Rani
I found my identity through Suhani : Rajshri Rani | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
29 May 2017 06:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Naamkarann- Behind the scenes
Naamkarann- Behind the scenes | watch it
more videos Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi praises Suhana Khan’s acting chops!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 May 2017 04:52 PM
29 May 2017 04:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has all the reasons to be a proud father to Suhana. Recently, virtuoso actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to appreciate Suhana’s acting skills, and also anticipated that she will become a good actress.

Shah Rukh, like a doting father had revealed about Suhana’s interest in acting, and that she might join Bollywood after she completes her education in an interview with Femina.

Also a recent viral video clip of her school play earlier this year got her rave reviews. While we don’t know exactly which video she was referring to while praising Suhana but here’s what she posted:

Check out what the proud father of Suhana had to say on this:

We wish all the luck to Suhana!

Tags > Shabana Azmi, Suhana Khan, chops, Veteran actress, Boman Irani. SRK. Shah rukh khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top