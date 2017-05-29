Veteran actress Shabana Azmi praises Suhana Khan’s acting chops!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has all the reasons to be a proud father to Suhana. Recently, virtuoso actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to appreciate Suhana’s acting skills, and also anticipated that she will become a good actress.

Shah Rukh, like a doting father had revealed about Suhana’s interest in acting, and that she might join Bollywood after she completes her education in an interview with Femina.

Also a recent viral video clip of her school play earlier this year got her rave reviews. While we don’t know exactly which video she was referring to while praising Suhana but here’s what she posted:

@iamsrk Mark my words #Suhanakhan is going to be a seriously good actor.Ive watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific.Bless her https://t.co/bdqYrEM8S7 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 28, 2017

Check out what the proud father of Suhana had to say on this:

How sweet are you to say that. & of course when u say it then it’s big encouragement for the little one. Thanks. https://t.co/hfFW8hx3o2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 28, 2017

We wish all the luck to Suhana!