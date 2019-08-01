News

Vicky elated to spend time with Army at Indo-China border

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 04:58 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is ecstatic to spend a few days with the Indian Army at the Indo-China border of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The "Uri: The Surgical Strike" actor shared a photograph of himself along with the soldiers on Instagram, and captioned it: "Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Jai Jawaan."

On the acting front, he will bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Jallianwala Bagh - the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India - to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

The "Masaan" actor will also be seen in the period drama "Takht", "Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship", and a yet untitled directorial by Meghna Gulzar, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in 2021.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Vicky Kaushal, Jallianwala Bagh, Takht, Bhoot art One - The Haunted Ship, Meghna Gulzar, Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Jai Jawaan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Arjun Kapoor[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Varun Dhawan gets...
  • Acting could be my retirement plan: Raftaar[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Acting could be my...
  • Arjun's sister Anshula launches charity venture[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Arjun's sister...
  • Rangoli mocks Hrithik's look and acting in "Super 30"[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Rangoli mocks Hrithik...
  • Anushka joins Virat in Miami ahead of West Indies series[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Anushka joins Virat in...
  • Munna Michael[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    &pictures to air the...

Recent Video
01 Aug 2019 02:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Star Bharat's Jag Janani Maa Vaishnodevi in a candid conversation with TellyChakkar
Cast of Star Bharat's Jag Janani Maa... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
01 Aug 2019 02:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Initially I thought it's a prank call: Sona Sharma on bagging Dilli Darlings
Initially I thought it's a prank call: Sona... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore

past seven days