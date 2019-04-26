News

Vicky Kaushal's love for Harleen saw a downfall post Sanju, but when did her josh wane?

26 Apr 2019
MUMBAI: There was a time when Vicky and Harleen were madly in love with each other. However, their relationship hit rock bottom a few months ago. As per a report by sportboye.com, Harleen saw this coming her way, and when it actually did, she really felt terrible about it.

As per the reports, it was Vicky who called off the relationship. The reason was that Vicky had changed drastically after the success he had achieved and the adulation he had received for his performances in Raazi, Sanju, and Uri.

Vicky and Harleen broke up recently, and Harleen took to social media and shared a status that read, 'Break up don't break me', in a way confirming the breakup.
