Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Himanshu Soni
Himanshu Soni
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
11 Mar 2017 08:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Enjoyed shooting the Kaira wedding sequence: Kanchi Singh
Enjoyed shooting the Kaira wedding sequence:... | watch it
more videos Click Here

wallpaper
Vahbiz Dorabjee
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya?

Will you watch Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Vidya Balan had 'bhang' without knowing what it was

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2017 05:08 PM
11 Mar 2017 05:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Vidya Balan's favourite Holi memory has to do with 'bhang' and its side effects.

The "Shaadi Ke Side Effects" actress recounted her Holi memory in a statement.

She said: "(My best memory is) Having bhang without knowing it was bhang and then laughing all day. This was I think when I was 16."

Vidya, who loves "Rang barse" as the quintessential Holi song and enjoys gorging on Indian sweet 'Imarti' on the festival of colours, makes sure she takes care of her hair and skin for the occasion.

"By saying 'Bura naa maano holi hai', people have always grabbed the opportunity to drench you in colours. While I absolutely love the festival, one has to be extremely careful of the quality of colours used as it can adversely affect hair and skin.

"The only way that I escape from the after effects of Holi is by massaging a good amount of coconut oil on my hair and skin before I step out to play. This has been my saviour since childhood," said the National Award winning actress.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Vidya Balan, bhang, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Holi memory, Bollywood actress,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top