Hot Downloads

Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt

pic of the day
Goli Maare Bheje Mein!

Goli Maar Bheje Mein!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Bollywood stars and their uber cool 'airport...

Bollywood stars and their uber cool 'airport' looks
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Vidya Balan hopes people will connect with 'Begum Jaan'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2017 04:40 PM
08 Apr 2017 04:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Vidya Balan hopes the audience connects with her new film "Begum Jaan", in which she plays the madam of a brothel.

"The film's trailer and songs have got overwhelming response from the audience and they are eagerly waiting to watch the film. I hope people will connect with the film", Vidya said at a special screening of the film here on Friday.

"Every time I make an attempt to present new and unusual stories for the audience. And when this film came to me, I was so excited that I thought to start shooting for the film on that day itself. The character and dialogues of 'Begum Jaan' are so strong and with so much of attitude that I just couldn't stop myself from doing this film," she added.

"Begum Jaan" is an adaptation of Bengali film "Rajkahini". The movie also features Gauahar Khan, Ila Arun, Pallavi Sharda, Chunky Pandey, Flora Saini, Raviza Chauhan, Poonam Rajput and Naseeruddin Shah.

Scheduled to release on April 14, it is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Vishesh Films and Play Entertainment.

Its screening was attended by Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Jackky Bhagnani, Ashish Vidyarthi and Kabir Khan and Siddharth Roy Kapur among others.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Vidya Balan, Begum Jaan, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Jackky Bhagnani, Ashish Vidyarthi and Kabir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top