News

Vijay Varma gets into nineties mode for 'Hurdang'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 04:05 PM

"Gully Boy" actor Vijay Varma went through a series of look tests, and exchanged notes with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, to ace his part of a nineties college student from Allahabad in their upcoming film "Hurdang".

"We arrived at the final look after many trials. We wanted to get the milieu right and took references from many real life personal pictures from late 80s which the team had gathered for mood boarding," said the actor, who has grown a moustache for the film.

"Sheetal Sharma is the designer on this film and we worked closely over many trials to get the vibe of Loha Singh (his character) right. Power and leadership are his main trials and we made sure it reflects in the styling."

The script, he said, has a lot of answers in explaining the political scenario of the 1990s and "what was the general sense of response by these characters to the times they were living in".

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Vijay Varma, Hurdang, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Aug 2019 02:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikas Gupta gets candid about MTV Ace of Space 2, contestants and more
Vikas Gupta gets candid about MTV Ace of Space 2... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
23 Aug 2019 02:53 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to undergo major drama post a leap
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to undergo major drama... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia

past seven days