Virat and Anushka celebrate victory, Ranveer’s dance to Jumma Chumma is must watch, Abhishek and Aishwarya are ideal husband wife, and other Bollywood Updates

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrates victory

Virat Kohli is the happiest person right now. The historic win of 2-1 is one of Kohli's biggest achievements and Anushka is so proud of her hubby that she celebrated the milestone. The pictures of the two are already quite a hit on social media and they have become the talking point. Virat also shared a picture on Instagram.

Take a look at the photo below:

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's film Simmba is a major hit!

After having a rocking second weekend, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba remained rock-steady on its second Monday at the box office. The masala cop actioner raked in Rs 6.16 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 196.80 crore. It will enter the Rs 200 crore club today and will become Ranveer's second film to achieve this feat after Padmaavat

Vicky Kaushal's father guides him

The current most popular actor of B-Town Vicky Kaushal is all pepped up for his upcoming movie Uri. According to media reports, Vicky was itching to be a part of an action movie, and while chatting with media, Vicky revealed the advice his father, director Sham Kaushal, gave to him before he started filming for Uri.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are ideal husband wife!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have worked together in many films before and after their marriage, will complete 12 years of togetherness in April this year. Aishwarya recently shared with media about what she and Abhishek argue. She said, “We’re both genetically very generously been given very strong genes. So, we’re inherently very strong personalities. I think there is a very fine line between arguing and discussing and that’s something we’re still arriving at discovering what is what. So, we discuss a lot, either politely put it as discuss.”

Ranveer Singh’s dance to Jumma Chumma is worth watching!

Seems like Amitabh Bachchan’s superhit track Jumma Chumma from the film Hum is Ranveer Singh’s favourite song, and we say this because he danced on this song at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal to his own wedding with Deepika Padukone. Now in his latest video, we again see him dancing atop the bar at the success bash of his film Simmba.

Take a look below:

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are super happy to receive such a cute gift from God

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are now parents to their beautiful daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Mehr means blessing and for both Angad and Neha, she is a true blessing indeed. Angad has been making sure that he supports Neha all the time, and for him, Mehr has been lucky and he has become more responsible. Neha and Angad's marriage took everyone by surprise, and then, the announcement of pregnancy was yet again a sweet surprise for the fans. Presently, they both are enjoying parenthood and taking care of the little princess.

Have a look at the post shared by Neha: