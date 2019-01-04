News

Vivek Oberoi to essay the role of PM Modi in biopic

04 Jan 2019 07:27 PM

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi will be seen essaying the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic. The film is titled PM Narendra Modi and will be helmed by Omung Kumar. Omung has directed critically acclaimed biopics including Mary Kom and Sarbjit. The biographical drama is being produced by Sandip Singh.

Indian film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He said, 'IT'S OFFICIAL... Vivekanand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Singh... First look poster will be launched on 7 Jan 2019... Filming starts mid-Jan 2019.'

Do you think Vivek is apt for the role? Hit the comments section below!

