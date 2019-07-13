News

Vivek trolled over tweet on India's World Cup exit

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jul 2019 04:25 PM

MUMBAI:  Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who often gets into trouble for his posts on social media, has once again got slammed by netizens.

Vivek on Friday took to Twitter and posted a GIF for India cricket team's fans. 

In the GIF, an Indian fan is seen walking down the street thinking a lady walking towards him is about to hug him. Instead, the lady goes on to hug another man walking behind him.

"This is what happened to Indian fans in the World Cup semi finals! World Cup semi final. India Vs New Zealand," Vivek tweeted his GIF, in context to India's defeat in the World Cup 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand.

However, Vivek's tweet did not go down well with a section of social media users.

One user wrote: "Mr. Oberoi, be mature otherwise people will always take you lightly."

Another netizen requested him to show respect to Team India: "At least they fought for nation and reached the semi finals not like you who's just getting knocked out with every flop movie. Show some respect to team india."

Yet another Twitter user wrote: "And the same thing happened to you while chasing your career aspirations. Let me know if any of ur films crossed Rs 50 crore profit mark. I would love to watch."

The "Masti" actor received major backlash on social media during exit polls in May this year, when he shared a distasteful meme on actors Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan and Salman Khan.

 Source: IANS

Tags > Vivek Anand Oberoi, India cricket team's fans, Twitter post, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
13 Jul 2019 02:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Jason Shah busts top 5 myths about him
Jason Shah busts top 5 myths about him | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
13 Jul 2019 02:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I would never participate in a show with my ex- Anita Hassanandani
I would never participate in a show with my ex-... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

past seven days