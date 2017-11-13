Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, 65, wishes to visit Pakistan before he dies.

"I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva dijiye (Please make it happen)," Rishi tweeted on Sunday.



Rishi has a house in Peshawar, Pakistan. It was constructed between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, the father of Prithviraj Kapoor, the first member of the family to enter the film industry. The Kapoors shifted to India after the 1947 partition.



On Saturday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said the part of Kashmir held by Islamabad will remain with Pakistan and this was not going to change. He said Jammu and Kashmir needed more autonomy and chided those seeking "azadi".



Rishi wrote: "Abdullahji, Salaam! Totally agree with you, Sir. Jammu and Kashmir is ours and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it."

