Was amazing to work with Akshay, says Sana Khaan

09 May 2017 06:31 PM
09 May 2017 06:31 PM

Actress Sana Khaan, who will be making a special appearance in the upcoming film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", says it was an amazing experience for her to work with actor Akshay Kumar.

"I don't even think Akshay needs to be described by anyone. He is working and giving the best to the industry for the last 25 years... I can only say that the experience was amazing," Sana told IANS. 

Talking about her role in the film, Sana said: "I am only doing a special appearance to be precise... It's a village character and I am glad they thought of me in that look."

The film is reportedly inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" also features Bhumi Pednekar. 

Sana has lent her support to designer Ritu Seksaria, who has set a week-long discount sale at her store Vyoum. The proceeds from this event will go towards Angel Xpress Foundation, an NGO for underprivileged children.

(Source: IANS)


