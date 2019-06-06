News

THIS was Hrithik Roshan's response to Deepika Padukone’s post

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone recently shared a picture on her Instagram account in support of the 'All Sleep Matters Movement'. The actress wrote that she cares deeply about health issues and hence is openly supportive of including healthy habits in one's lifestyle.

One such habit is getting adequate sleep. Deepika posted the picture with a caption that read, 'Word'. This quirky post caught the attention of multiple stars like Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Hrithik commented on Deepika's post by giving it a thumbs-up and calling it fantastic. Abhishek Bachchan too commented on Deepika's post, by giving it a thumbs-up and an emoji of biceps.

Check out the post here.

