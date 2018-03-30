‘Web is the present’, says Abir Chatterjee

Kolkata: Actor Abir Chatterjee, whose film Bishorjan is now available online, says that ‘web’ is the present.

Directed by Kaushik Ganguly, Bishorjan is an award winning Bengali film which released in 2017. It stars Abir and Jaya Ahsan in lead roles.

Yesterday (29 March), at a press conference which was held at SVF (Shree Venkatesh Films) Office, Kolkata, it was announced that the film Bishorjan will be streaming from 30 March on Hoichoi, a digital Bengali entertainment content platform. Hoichoi has acquired premium rights of the film which will stream under the category of ‘Hoichoi Fresh’.

Now that such films are available online, what is going to be the challenge for film industry, TellyChakkar asked Abir to which he answered, “Films are to be watched in theatres. The only challenge I feel is that many would think that the film will be available online after two-three months so why not wait and watch online itself. That is not a very good attitude towards watching a film whether it is a Hindi or a Bengali or an English film. I think only those who do not like visiting halls will make this an excuse (laughs).”

“However, I also feel that the number of theatre visitors won’t diminish as theatre gives a different experience. There are some loyal Bengali audiences who will not stop going to theatres,” he added with hope in his voice.

Putting emphasis on the positive features of Hoichoi, the actor said, “They are providing such a huge platform for all kinds of Bengali cinema and web content also. The platform gets updated every new day. Not just Venkatesh’s films but any kind of cinema that people like to watch are being uploaded here. And most importantly, they are promoting them via posters, hoardings and online platforms.”

“If this can up the excitement level of audience, it’s a good thing because there are many people who couldn’t watch the film (Bishorjan) at theatres back then. With this, now even people who stay outside of India can watch the film as per their feasibility,” he added.

Asked if he is interested to work in web series, he said, “I have some film commitments so I don’t think I will be able to take time out for web series. I cannot say ‘web is the future’; I would say ‘web is the present’ so definitely I am game for it but at the moment I have no plans as such.”

On the work front, Abir next will be seen in Guptodhoner Sondhane. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 27 April.

