News

When Sonakshi knocked Akshay off his chair

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Aug 2019 03:45 PM

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is known as Bollywoods ‘Khiladi, but it was "Dabbang" star Sonakshi Sinha who managed to knock him off his chair.

Sonakshi made everyone's jaws drop during a media interaction for their forthcoming film "Mission Mangal" when she knocked him over from his chair. It turned out to be a prank by Akshay and Sonakshi.

The actress shared the moment on Instagram Stories.

In the video, Akshay is seen sitting beside her and talking to a journalist about "Mission Mangal". He then moves a bit to adjust his chair and pushes it slightly backwards. It is then when Sonakshi gives a slight nudge to Akshay's chest, making him topple off his chair!

As everyone gasped, Sonakshi said: "If people irritate me, that's what I do".

In the next video shared by Sonakshi, her co-star Taapsee Pannu explained that it was a prank. She said: "He (Akshay) planned it. Let me tell you how it would have happened. He would have asked her to do this. That's why it's getting recorded, too. (He planned it) Just to scare you guys."

Sonakshi had fun pulling it off as she wrote: "You should have seen their faces," followed by three laughing emojis.

"Mission Mangal" recreates the event about the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) of November 2013. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, and is slated to hit the screens on August 15.

Source: IANS

Tags > Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu, Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO), Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Mithun Charaborty's son Ushmey[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mithun Chakraborty's...
  • Alia Bhatt[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Alia Bhatt's '...
  • Rishi Kapoor launches Anupam Kher's autobiography[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Rishi Kapoor launches...
  • Anushka Sharma[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Anushka wants stricter...
  • Barot House[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Review of 'Barot...
  • John Abraham[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Our industry is not...

Recent Video
10 Aug 2019 03:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Want a body like Chandragupta Mauyra actress Barkha Bisht?
Want a body like Chandragupta Mauyra actress... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
10 Aug 2019 02:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Engagement drama in Colors’ Choti Sardarni
Engagement drama in Colors’ Choti Sardarni | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Hrithik Roshan
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil

past seven days