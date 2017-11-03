We have come across social media posts related to body shaming where fans have gone overboard and commented on the personal choices of our beloved celebs.

That is exactly what happened with Gauri Khan. Recently, the trollers went ballistic when SRK's better half posted a picture of her with her friends during the former's birthday bash yesterday.

The trolls were on a different level altogether. The Big question is why did this happen? Was it because of the fact that she is SRK's wife and she was not careful enough with her posts in the public domain? Or Was it simply because the trollers were intolerant and they wanted to make her the butt of ridicule perhaps because they didn't have anything better to do?

Social media is definitely uncertain as it can make you famous in one second and in the very next you can be bullied and made fun of like never before.

It's not only Gauri Khan who has been subject to such a flagrant display of outrageousness, time and now we keep coming across celebs mostly female imploring the fans to respect a celebrity's personal space.

During Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash in Alibaug. The star-wife, who was seen wearing a white see-through net dress paired with a hot pink fuchsia bikini, was targeted for "not acting her age" and for wearing a dress that was revealing also for disrespecting the Indian tradition.

#Repost @seemakhan76 with @repostapp #alibaughdiaries A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

The rude and malicious criticism on Gauri’s picture certainly puts a big question mark on the society we are a part of, which constantly promises to empower women.

Well, we find Gauri Khan’s outfit sexy and to die for and we applaud her for carrying it with such grace and ease. Way to go Gauri.