THIS is why Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War trailer launch event got scrapped

MUMBAI: War is one of the much-awaited films of this year. It stars none other than Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The coming together of the duo has left the fans super excited. The teaser has already released and escalated the curiosity of the viewers.



The film’s scale is massive and has been shot in seven countries and 15 different cities. War promises to be one of the biggest action flicks of Bollywood. Now, the makers were working extremely hard for the trailer launch event and wanted that it should match the visual scale of the film. But, no matter what the team of War tried, nothing came even close. Hence, the trailer launch event of the film was scrapped. The director of the film, Siddharth Anand confirmed the same in a statement to DNA India. He said, “Yes, this information is accurate. The team tried to create a visual spectacle for the trailer launch but no matter how big the plans were, the event was not being able to match the scale of the film. An event for a film like this needs to be at par with what we are promising to audiences and it’s impossible to create this spectacle from an event logistics point of view. So, we have decided to scrap the idea of the launch and want to leave audiences with only the visuals of the trailer. We are very excited about the trailer. It’s a big asset and we are hoping audiences will love what they see!”



Produced by Aditya Chopra, War will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on 2 October 2019.