This is WHY Kareena Kapoor and her manager Poonam Damania part ways after working together for 10 years?

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one Bollywood diva who is loved and admired by her millions of fans for her acting chops and dancing skills. She has showed her mettle by working in many hit films. After wooing cinema lovers, she made her television debut with Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions.

So, who was handling her work? Well, it was Poonam Damania. For the uninitiated, over the past 10 years, Kareena has had Poonam as her manager and everyone knows that she and Poonam are thick friends, besides sharing a professional relationship. Poonam not just used to handle Kareena’s work but also used to treat all of her fans to her candid pictures on social media, since Kareena isn’t on Instagram. However, according to reports, the two have parted ways after working together for 10 years.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Poonam's exit from the company (Matrix owned by Reshma Shetty) took place last month in July and many had anticipated Poonam’s exit due to the differences between her and the agency. A source revealed to the daily, “Her second in command, Naina Sawhney too has left the organisation. Poonam's next move is being keenly watched by the industry insiders with buzz suggesting that she may launch her own talent management firm. The idea of joining the rival celebrity management agency, KWAN, as a senior partner cannot be ruled out either. While this puts a question mark on Kareena's professional equation with Poonam, their personal rapport remains unaffected.”