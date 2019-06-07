Why is 'Samundar mein naha ke' close to Zeenat Aman's heart

MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman oozed oomph in R.D. Burman's "Samundar mein naha ke", which saw her share a sizzling on-screen chemistry with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actress has now shared an anecdote about what makes the song from the 1983 film "Pukar" close to her heart.



It was during an upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's "Super Dancer Chapter 3" that Zeenat Aman recounted the shooting experience, read a statement.



"This song is very memorable for me. Amitabh Bachchan and I shot this song in Goa. Amitabh suffered a major accident during the shoot of 'Coolie' and he was hospitalised for many months.



"After his recovery, he made a comeback with this song in 'Pukar'. Everyone was very excited to see his energy as he shot the song under the sun and between the sand of Goa. This song will always remain close to my heart," she said.



When "Pukar" completed 34 years of its release in 2017, Big B had taken to Twitter and recalled shooting for it.



"'Pukar' my film...I began shooting prior to my accident of 'Coolie' and was shot after I recovered also, and those days remain a blur. Time takes its toll on memory," he had tweeted.



Apart from "Pukar", the two had worked in films like "Laawaris", "Roti Kapada aur Makaan" and "Don".



(Source: IANS)