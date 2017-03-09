Women’s power lies in education and job: Sohini Sarkar

Actress Sohini Sarkar, known for Bengali flicks like Phoring, Rajkahini, Har Har Byomkesh and Cinemawala, says that if women want to lead a happy life they have to earn education and job.

“As a woman I feel that every woman goes through certain problems in their life. But if they want to be happy, they have to educate themselves and bag a job. Every woman has to be self dependent because her power lies in education and job,” Sohini said to Tellychakkar.com when asked how a woman can transform her problems into sources of motivation.

She added saying, “I am a self-dependent woman. My likes and dislikes are very strong. I can express my opinions. But there was a time when I did not have these privileges. I had to earn it.”

The talented actress, who has earned critical appreciation for her performance in films, strongly opposed the concept of ideal bahus in serials who sacrifice her everything- job, happiness, her own wants etc, to take care of her family.

Again stressing on the importance of financial independence, she opined, “If you are financially independent, everything will be fine at your home. I hate the images of women portrayed by television soaps. The words amar songshar (my family) is bullshit. The real image of society is not what such serials portray. You have to educate yourself and earn money by doing whatever job you want to do, it can be an office job or can also be home delivery service. You have to learn to give importance to yourself. First, it’s you then your son, husband, father and mother. You have to stand on your feet. If women want to be happy then this is the first stage that they need to follow.”

Sohini also put emphasize on the fact that inspiration lies in our surrounding.

When asked if there is any woman who inspired her in life, she stated, “I am my own inspiration. There is no particular person but there are many women who inspired me. There was a time when I used to travel by train from Khardaha to reach my work place. At the ladies compartment, I have seen many women working hard to earn money for their family.”

“Of course, women like Mother Teresa and Sushmita Sen are inspiration. But there are many women right in our surrounding who inspire us. My maid is also an inspiration to me. She has a good-for-nothing husband. She is working hard and taking care of her son and daughter,” she added.

The actress was present at music director duo, Sourendro and Soumyojit's music video launch in association with a jewelry brand, which is based on acid attack victims to mark International Woman’s Day. The video features Piyali, an acid attack survivor, as the protagonist.

Sohini lauded Piyali’s effort to fight back in life and smile and also expressed her grief that such things happen in our society.

She said, “Hats off to Piyali! Even after going through such a tough phase, there is a smile on her face. Every day when we flip through the pages of newspapers, we get to read such terrible news: either a girl has got rapped or has been attacked by acid. And most of the girls are aged between 13 to 20.”

“Piyali is fine now and trying to be happy but this is also true that she has lost a lot. She cannot even see properly now. These things were not supposed to happen to her. There are lakhs of such piyali in our country,” she signed off.

On the work front, Sohini is awaiting the release of her next film, Durgasahay.

