From taking up films like "Chameli" at the start of her career, going on a size-zero spree, talking her heart out in chat shows and working till the last trimester of her pregnancy -- Kareena Kapoor Khan has always chosen her own personal or professional path. Now that she has become a mother, she says work is her priority, but family is very important too.

As her son Taimur Ali Khan will witness his first Diwali this year, she was asked about how she plans not to miss the occasion keeping in mind her shooting schedule for "Veere Di Wedding". Kareena told IANS in an exclusive interview over email: "We will be finishing our Delhi schedule a few days before Diwali, so I will be spending time with my family. Work is a priority but family is very important to me."

Taimur was born to Kareena and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan in December last year.

The Lakme brand ambassador, who considers Taimur as the most amazing and cutest child, says he loves hanging out with the family.

"I'm sure (he) will enjoy the family gatherings. Apart from getting him goodies and gifts for the season, I would love to play dress-up with him and get him into the most adorable traditional outfits," the fashionista said.

"Also, he is a fan of Indian sweets. So, I am sure he would have a fun time trying the very many festive specialties," said Kareena, who comes from a family of foodies.

Festive season tends to be a time for over-indulging in sweets and savouries. So, what's the plan for coping with all the extra calories?

"All of us are big foodies. So, I eat everything and enjoy them, but then I make it a point to not miss my workout. I drink lots of water and eat in moderation. Also, I think everyone has become conscious of changing times and has inculcated a responsible sense in us," said the actress.

Kareena, who has many successful films to her credit including "Jab We Met", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "Talaash: The Hunt Begins...", "Yuva", "Omkara" and "Udta Punjab", is also considered one of the flawless beauties in Bollywood.

So what's her make-up and skincare regime for the festive season?

"Festivals come around a confused season when it's still hot and humid, but also dry and scaly. So, prepping my skin and giving it the moisturisation and nourishment it needs is very important.

"Also, I am a big foodie, but the aftermath of the yummy, oily delicacies just scares me. So, I follow a three-step prep regime to prevent my skin from breaking -- hydrate, nurture and exercise. And the new Lakme Argan Night Serum is an added bonus to this regime, as it gives all the TLC (tender, love and care) and rejuvenation my skin craves for," she said.

She also says she is a huge fan of dark, smokey eyes.

"For make-up, I always try to keep it simple, clean and fun. Smokey eyes, bold bright lips and dewy skin are my favourite go-to looks," she added.

"Kohl is my all-time favourite. I absolutely love sporting a bold, red lip. Lastly, the new Lakme Argan Foundation has gotten me hooked for the nourished, dewy finish it gives," she said.

(Source: IANS)