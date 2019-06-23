Working on a story: Ghai on film with Jackie, Anil

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has confirmed that Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor will be a part of his next directorial venture. He says he is currently working on scripting the film.

Ghai was interacting with the media when his acting school Whistling Woods International celebrated International Yoga Day with Jackie and Palak Muchhal in Mumbai on Friday.

Commenting about reports that he will direct Anil and Jackie together in a film, Ghai said: "Right now, we are working on a story. Once we will complete scripting, then we will look into logistics. I feel the story of the film is really good, so it should be made. I think it is going to be a beautiful film."

"People have seen Jackie (Shroff) and Anil (Kapoor) together in their younger days, but in this film, people will see them as kids," he quipped.

Jackie is currently excited about his next film "Saaho".

Sharing his experience working with the south star Prabhas, he said: "I really liked his last film 'Baahubali' and when I realised that the 'Saaho' production team was keen to cast me in their film, I felt really happy. I feel their production style is really good and the entire team of 'Saaho' has done amazing work while shooting the film. So, it was a really nice experience for me working in that film."

Jackie said he is happy that work offers are coming to him at his age.

"I am also part of 'Prasthanam' with Sanju baba (Sanjay Dutt). We are working together after 'Khalnayak', so that film is also going to be a solid one. I just did 'Bharat' and it is doing really well. Recently, I also did a web series called 'Criminal Justice' and now I am working in Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga'. I am doing work as it comes. I am standing like a slip fielder the way Eknath Solkar (Indian cricketer) used to stand in the field."

On being a part of a yoga event at Ghai's institute, Jackie said: "Tiger (Shroff) was supposed to come here but he couldn't make it, so instead of him, I have come here. Subhashji gave me my first break in this industry, so it is my responsibility that I attend an event which is hosted by him. I feel Whistling Woods is doing a fantastic job by spreading awareness about yoga."

How often does he practice yoga?

Jackie said: "I do breathing exercises along with Padmasana. I like to swim and apart from that, I like to do farming and I grow vegetables a lot. I walk barefeet a lot when I am not working, so I like to do things which are natural. I feel we should plant trees as much as possible because it's one of the main factors which keeps our environment clean and healthy."

