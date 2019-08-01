Zeeshan Ayyub plays supportive husband in 'Mission Mangal'

MUMBAI: Actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, popular as the on-screen buddy of superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Dhanush, will now essay the role of Taapsee Pannu's supportive husband in "Mission Mangal".



The "Article 15" actor has a cameo role in "Mission Mangal", which see actresses Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari recreating the iconic all-women who contributed to Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) of November 2013.



"I'm playing Taapsee's supportive husband. It is a special appearance tha required about two days' shoot, but an important character. The character does something that is very important to the film and the concept," Zeeshan said.



"Mission Mangal" will hit the screens on August 15.



(Source: IANS)