Zeeshan Ayyub plays supportive husband in 'Mission Mangal'

MUMBAI: Actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, popular as the on-screen buddy of superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan
The "Article 15" actor has a cameo role in "Mission Mangal", which see actresses Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari recreating the iconic all-women who contributed to Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) of November 2013.
"I'm playing Taapsee's supportive husband. It is a special appearance
"Mission Mangal" will hit the screens on August 15.
(Source: IANS)
