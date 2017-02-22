Ashutosh Rana to fight a tigress in Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

Ashutosh Rana is one actor who manages to stump audience with his every performance. And that remains true for his forthcoming movie Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Rana dons on the role of Kunwar Vikram Pratap Singh for the movie and will be seen having a faceoff with none other than a tigress.

It is powerful action sequence in which Ashutosh which has been shot across three countries - Mumbai, Los Angeles and Bangkok. Ashutosh shot solo for the scenes that were filmed in Mumbai and the action director admits it was a very challenging task to execute this scene.

Director Keshhav Panneriy talking about the scene said, “We thought of this scene in a bid to show the lifestyle of a royal from the bygone era and incorporated a scene where he's shown hunting a tigress. Tee-Yai, the tigress seen in the shot, was a moody beast who'd shoot whenever she was up for it.”

"She [the tigress] threw tantrums once every hour or so, and would refuse to shoot until her trainer cajoled her for the shots. Once, she even charged towards the unit, but her trainer got into action in the nick of time," recalls the crew member. Rana, in the meantime, watched his feline co-star, from the sidelines doing her shots. Keshhav lets in, "Ashutosh would observe the tigress' behavior and then would try to understand her moods and memorise her movements, so he could work on his performance to make it look like a real fight."

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is a complete family entertainer movie that stars Arbaaz Khan, Aushutosh Rana, Himansh Kohli, Manjari Fadnnis, Supriya Patahk, Rati Agnihotri and Prem Chopra. The movie releases on March 3, 2017.