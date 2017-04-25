Sanjay Dutt gets emotional on the last day of shoot

After a hectic and gruelling back-to-back shooting schedule, actor Sanjay Dutt wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming revenge drama film ‘Bhoomi’. He shot for the final portions of the film in Mumbai. Sanjay was seen getting very emotional as it was his last day of shoot. It was an emotional moment for each and everyone present on the set.

Says Producer Sandeep Singh, “Sanjay is a powerhouse. He has worked tirelessly right from the first day of shoot & given everything for this role. In spite of all the problems we faced through the entire shoot, he kept shooting & has been an inspiration to the entire team.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “I’m elated about the way Sanjay has shaped for his role. Whatever the circumstances were, there was no stopping for his dedication towards his craft. His dedication & enthusiasm would get the rest of the team pumped up while shooting for the film.”

The team shot in two schedules at a trail of locations across Agra Tajganj & Chambal, with the final schedule in Mumbai & Vasai. Director Omung Kumar says that Sanjay has given his best performance till date. “Sanjay thoroughly prepped up for his role before we could begin shooting & kept pushing his limits with every single day of the shoot. He would regularly wake up every morning and be before time on the set, whatever the circumstances were.”

When asked Sanjay Dutt about his journey through the making of the film, he states, “The experience has been wonderful right from the first day. It’s an emotional day for me as we culminate this lovely journey. I’m now looking forward to see the film release soon.”

'Bhoomi' is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.

Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, ‘Bhoomi’ releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.