Ayan Khan talks about his CASTING EXPERIENCE for Splitsvilla 12 and Roadies Real Heroes!

MUMBAI: Being a casting director requires a lot of talent, hard work, and dedication.



Every day, there are billions of people coming to the city of dreams Mumbai to make the best of their careers in the entertainment business. While most of them want to pursue acting, others choose an alternate profession—casting for projects.



Most often than not, casting agents consider starring in a show and then opt for alternate professions, but casting director Ayan Khan is different. The man always knew what he wanted in life, and he came from Delhi to Mumbai to become a businessman.



Having been an associate casting director, he worked on shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Fanah, and Fear Files. Ayan has recently cast for Splitsvilla 12 and Roadies Real Heroes, and he plans to achieve much more in his career.



We got in touch with the talented man, and he mentioned, 'I have also worked as an independent casting director and have cast for Secret Diaries. Splitsvilla 12 and Roadies Real Heroes have been my recent projects, and it has been one hell of an experience. I enjoyed it thoroughly. I have also worked on a film titled Man to Man, which will be screened at an international film festival. It stars Neha Sharma and Navin Kasturi in titular roles. Talking about my work profile, I have also cast for Bigg Boss teasers and promos that are launched before the season. I have been associated with the team from the past 4 years now.'



Shedding some light on his professional aspirations , Ayan said, 'I am a commerce graduate, and when I came to Mumbai, I did not consciously choose the world of casting. It is only when I started this job after some common friends’ suggestions that I started enjoying this. I see myself as a producer and want to make some good shows and films in the future.'



Way to go, Ayan!