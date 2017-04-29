Hot Downloads

Casting director Amrish Sharma launches his acting school

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2017 06:18 PM

The very well-known casting director Amrish Sharma adds another feather to his cap!

With sheer dedication and hard work, Amrish has begun a new journey of his life by opening his own acting school for people who wish to commence their career in the field of entertainment.

Amrish has been part of TV industry for more than fifteen years now, and has done casting for many popular shows namely Ganesh Leela, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Hatim, Siya Ke Ram, Chandrakanta and others.

Talking more about his acting school, Amrish shared, “I am very happy that I have started the new phase of my life. Since a long time I had an idea to open my own acting school and with God’s blessing it finally happened. The school is called as Amrish Sharma Acting Classes. My acting class will help people who wish to make their career in acting biz. My school is different from others as every session we will have talented actors, directors, writers, editor, creatives coming as a guest to teach the students. My responsibility is to guide and educate them well by focusing on each areas of acting. With such big personality coming on board and teaching, it will motivate students and help them grow.”

He continued, “Also along with making them ace in acting, my priority will also be to launch them in the industry. I value money and I believe if someone is spending his/her income on us then the person should get something in return. With so many years of experience in the casting field I would definitely want my students to grow and grab the opportunity. If anyone wishes to join my school they can find our contact details on our Facebook page.”

Good luck Amrish, may sky’s the limit for you!

Amrish Sharma, acting school, Casting Director, Ganesh Leela, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Hatim, Siya Ke Ram, Chandrakanta

