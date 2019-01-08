Casting director should get better recognition: Dinesh Sudarshan Soi

MUMBAI: Myriad people are responsible in making a show successful but as actors are the face of the project, they receive the appreciations. The crew who work behind the camera endlessly often remain the unsung heroes.

In a brief interview with TellyChakkar, ace casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi spoke about his journey in the field and the projects he worked for.

How did you get into this profession?

By chance. I was a professor. Except studies, since childhood the only thing I kept on doing was keeping my passion alive for acting/modelling. After my Matric exams in 1999, I joined dance class. My dance teacher recommended me to a few music video directors. In 2001, a director who was looking for some young boys and girls for a music video approached me for casual help. I was glad and took it as an opportunity to be in the good books of that director. Keeping the brief description in mind, I recommended a few good friends of mine and they got selected. From here the journey started and I was a popular name among Music Video Directors of Punjab in 2002. Moreover, I was happy that actors/models were getting work in hit songs on my recommendations. My casting was apt and soon directors/producers became my friends. In 2008 I permanently moved to Mumbai and formed my Casting firm 'DS Creations' and till now have done casting for more than 4500 projects.

Tell us about your previous projects.

I have worked with almost all the leading brands for TV commercials, given superhit music videos, casted for so many blockbuster Punjabi movies, many a Bollywood movies and TV shows. My last TV shows were Code Red on Colors and Bhanwar on Sony TV in 2015.

Your best casting till date?

Code Red on Colors (Television), Mr. & Mrs. 420 (Pollywood), and Veerey Ki Wedding (Bollywood).

Tell us about the struggle you went through.

I was an academically inclined person. Having done ACCA (I), M.com and MBA, my parents wanted me to run my own Commerce Coaching Institute in Mohali. In 2007, I myself participated in a modelling contest 'Mr. India North' and won the main title of Mr. India North. Finally, I made my mind of pursuing my career in this industry only as I just loved it. Casting was a field which was unexplored. I decided to explore it and give a new definition. As I was new, I had to struggle a bit to get casting for the projects of top notch Brands and famous directors. But now after spending quite a handsome time in the industry, everything is on track.

Do you think casting directors don't get proper acknowledgment for their work?

Yes. They can get better recognition. Nowadays casting directors are getting credits on movie's posters. But in big award shows, there should be a category of 'Best Casting Director' also. Casting Directors can be featured in some projects where they can be fit in guest appearance of a scene or two, just like Singers and Rappers do. This is something which may sound weird in current scenario but it's innovative and will happen for sure. With this, Casting Directors will get mass recognition. I wish that this change happens sooner.

A tip to budding casting directors.

Bollywood casting directors should watch almost all the good movies. If they miss any then they should watch the trailer. It will enhance their knowledge about the kind of work actors are doing nowadays.