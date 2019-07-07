Director Lalit Mohan talks about his first film “Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna" as director!

Director Lalit Mohan, who is responsible for many successful television shows, is debuting as a film director with Humhe Tumse Pyar Kitna. Speaking about the unique title of the film, Lalit says, ”After completing our shoot in Manali, while coming back we were listening to this song. One of the lines in the song goes -- Tumhen Koi Aur Dekhe, To Jalataa Hai Dil, Badii Mushkilon Se Phir, Sambhalataa Hai Dil, suddenly it created a spark. Karanvir Vohra who is the lead if the film and I looked at each other and we realized the madness and passion in the lyrics of the song. That is when we decided to have this song as the title. In a way, it is our tribute to the great duo of Kishore Kumar and R D Burman. Then our lyricist Shabbir Ahmed called Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam and they have sung the song as well.”

Lalit has directed many successful well known shows on television. He says,” I have directed a long list of shows including Iss Pyaar Ko Kyaa Naam Doon with Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani; Qubool Hain and Ishqbaaz. I started my career directing episodes from Bidaai on Star Plus. I have also done youth shows like Humse Hain Life and Suvreen Guggal on Channel V. These are few shows which have been close to my heart.”

Speaking about his lead cast Karanvir Bohra and Priya Banerjee Lalit says,” I know Karanvir Bohra since I have directed him in Qubool Hain. We had a good association as an actor and a director. He's a very approachable actor. Priya Banerjee is a newcomer and she's hardworking, a fast learner. I enjoyed working with a trained actor and a newcomer in the same film.”

So what will be the USP of your film? “It's music, story, performance, and locations. We have shot in Sikkim, Manali, Rann of Kutch, Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, Mumbai.”