Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
12 Apr 2017 07:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fun 'rapid fire' with Agniphera cast
Fun 'rapid fire' with Agniphera cast | watch it
more videos Click Here

inspirations
Robert Downey
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

poll

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > behind the lens
behind the lens

I am lucky to be associated with Babumoshai Bandukbaaz: Casting director Sanjay Chouhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2017 06:35 PM

Having being part of popular shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma, Crime Patrol among more, Sanjay Chouhan is all set with his first big Bollywood project.

The teaser of Babumoshai Bandukbaaz recently hit screens and not many know that Sanjay is the casting director for the Bollywood film.

Shared the talented man, “The team had already finished casting when they decided to get new actors. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, I finalised the entire team that comprises of Jatin Goswami, Bidita Bag, Sharddha Das, Divya Dutt, Murli Sharma, Bhagwan Tiwari, Jeetu Shivhare, Anil George among more. I am thankful to Movis by the Mob and Kushan Nandy for giving me the opportunity.”

Gearing up to focus towards Bollywood Sanjay said that TV indeed gave him the roots. “TV has been a great learning experience for me and I had a fabulous time. But now, I want to fly ahead and movies will definitely give me the wings. It is a totally different industry and I am getting to learn a lot. Hope to see myself touching greater heights with more and more projects coming my way,” he added.

Well, wish you great luck Sanjay!!!

Tags > Sanjay Chouhan, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma, Crime Patrol, Jatin Goswami, Bidita Bag, Sharddha Das, Divya Dutt, Murli Sharma, Bhagwan Tiwari, Jeetu Shivhare, Anil George,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top