I am lucky to be associated with Babumoshai Bandukbaaz: Casting director Sanjay Chouhan

Having being part of popular shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma, Crime Patrol among more, Sanjay Chouhan is all set with his first big Bollywood project.

The teaser of Babumoshai Bandukbaaz recently hit screens and not many know that Sanjay is the casting director for the Bollywood film.

Shared the talented man, “The team had already finished casting when they decided to get new actors. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, I finalised the entire team that comprises of Jatin Goswami, Bidita Bag, Sharddha Das, Divya Dutt, Murli Sharma, Bhagwan Tiwari, Jeetu Shivhare, Anil George among more. I am thankful to Movis by the Mob and Kushan Nandy for giving me the opportunity.”

Gearing up to focus towards Bollywood Sanjay said that TV indeed gave him the roots. “TV has been a great learning experience for me and I had a fabulous time. But now, I want to fly ahead and movies will definitely give me the wings. It is a totally different industry and I am getting to learn a lot. Hope to see myself touching greater heights with more and more projects coming my way,” he added.

Well, wish you great luck Sanjay!!!