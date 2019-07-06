I look at the substance in the story, and it's always driven by a progressive thought process: Swati Semwal

MUMBAI: Actress Swati Semwal is one unconventional actress.

Having essayed a prominent role in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao, Swati was also a part of historical biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi opposite actor Sonu Sood before stepping down from the project.

Being a scriptwriter and director as well, Swati has directed shorts films like Kirdaar, Blossom in Love, Abnormal (LGBT Pride), Sameera The Unusual-Unconditional Love, and Dildo Laa Rey, which showcases a humorous journey of 2 sisters from a conservative family exploring their fantasies and how their friend helps them to fulfill them. In fact, one of her short films, Newborn Mother, featuring Karan Wahi and Pooja Gor, crossed 2.5 million views.

Swati is trying to transform India cinema with meaningful content.

We had a quick conversation with Swati, during which she shed light on the evolution of the digital medium, how she sees her future an actor, and her views as a director and producer.

Swati said, 'Acting, writing, and direction are like my three babies. I can't choose one, but what excites me is the whole process of storytelling. As an actor, I am still at a very premature stage. I still have a long way ahead. I am waiting for the right opportunity to showcase my capabilities as an actor. I carry big dreams in my eyes as an actor. I look at the substance in the story, and it's always driven by a progressive thought process. I want to spread my thoughts through my films, as I feel they instigate a question and make people think. It's a brilliant phase for the creators as the boom is massive. It gives us more freedom to express and be creative, and of course, the growing opportunity is what everybody can witness. I am glad that I am a part of this era.'

Good luck, Swati!