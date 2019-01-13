It would be great to have a category for casting directors: Adityoa Suranna

MUMBAI: Myriad people are responsible in making a show successful, but as actors are the face of the project, they receive most of the appreciation. The crew who work behind the camera endlessly often remain the unsung heroes.

In a brief interview with TellyChakkar, ace casting director Adityoa Suranna spoke about his journey in the field and the projects he has worked for.

Tell us about your previous projects.

My journey in the industry as a casting director has been for 9 years now with many successful shows like Salim Anarkali, 21 Sarfarosh, Vikram Betaal (coming soon), Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, and Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. From a daily soap and a reality show to a historic show and a youth-based show, I have had a mix of all genres, which makes me feel grateful for the kind of projects I have been working on. The credit equally goes to my team, as it is teamwork that makes it possible. Today, the best of producers and actors want to collaborate with me for the kind of work I deliver.

Best casting until now?

The best is yet to come!

How did you get into this profession?

I have been in Kolkata in my early years, where I did my education from. My family resides there, but I came to the city of dreams 'Mumbai' with no plans about what I wanted to go ahead with. I started working with Harry Parmar as he is like an elder brother to me and a dear friend, so I just went with the flow and got in the industry of television. As said, no plan is the best plan, and that’s what happened. My journey began from there, and then I started getting individual projects of casting. Now, it’s been 9 years I am in this industry with almost 57 shows that I have casted for. It has been a great journey, and I still hope for a lot more learning as I feel blessed that my work has been appreciated in the TV industry and by audiences as well.

Do you think casting directors are underpaid?

I don’t really think casting directors are underpaid, because it depends on the capabilities, the same way an actor is paid for his talent. It is all on your work that gives what one deserves. If your work is on point, you are paid what you demand.

Do you think casting directors don't receive proper acknowledgment for their work?

Yes. I believe it is a drawback for us, because there is appreciation for various categories in awards like an actor, director, music, technicians, and production house. It would be great to have a category for casting directors as well.

Your upcoming projects?

Currently, I am casting for Ragini MMS Season 2 and a series for Zee5.

A tip for budding casting directors?

I would not want to say that any casting director should change in any way, but what I preach is that everyone should work with honesty and be loyal to their work, which will make them grow and earn respect. Everyone has their different work pattern and ethics. Be true to your work and give your 100% is what I believe.

How has year 2018 been content wise?

The web space has given more options not only to the audience but actors as well. The way content is booming on the web platform has also brought a variety of content to be experimented with. The content on the web in 2018 was relatable, but at the same time, in order to get higher number of views, makers have started selling sex, which should be avoided. Every change is better than yesterday, so I am hoping for the best ahead as well as focusing on what more can we give the viewers in terms of content and entertainment.