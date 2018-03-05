Home > Tv > behind the lens
behind the lens

New production house to enter TV space with new show Menka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2018 11:47 AM

Mumbai: Indian Television is soon going to witness the entry of a new production house, which aims to give good content to the audience.  

Well, Prakhar Nisha, an investment banker and CA by profession, is eyeing towards the entertainment industry. Nisha, who wanted to be an actor, is working towards his production house, Cinematic India Entertainment. He is bringing his new show tentatively titled Menka under the same banner for which, his team has recommended Pranav Misshra and Jyoti Sharma.

For his debut show, Nisha has got on board a young and talented team, all of whom known for being ‘self-made’. Ask him what made him foray into the TV space and Nisha shares, “I’m into the investing profession. Plus, TV industry is a secured business. Only 10% people suffer loss. Plus, this is a platform where you can stay connected with everyday. It’s a secure investment and the creative part of the show making is interesting.”   

The production house has roped in Mahesh Poojari to don the hat of the creative producer. Talking about joining hands with the production house, Mahesh says, “I was working in Aisi Deewangi, as an associate creative producer. He (Prakhar) got me on board as a creative producer. People don’t know what cinema is. The whole idea is to make sure that we give good and cinematic art form.”

For the upcoming show, they have apparently confirmed Roadies fame Mandeep Gurjar. This will be his debut on Indian daily soap scenario.

Mandeep said, “There’s no one to guide you properly. I struggled a lot but couldn’t do much due to lack of guidance. That’s when Roadies happened. I had to work hard on my acting skills, dancing, diction and everything. I had to wait a lot before bagging this show.”

Menka will soon go on floors once the channel commissions the show.

Tags > Cinematic India Entertainment, CA, Pranav Misshra, Jyoti Sharma, Mandeep Gurjar, Roadies, Menka, Aisi Deewangi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
05 Mar 2018 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
The approach of actors looking down on TV is not correct, says Gautam Rhode
The approach of actors looking down on TV is not... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira's...

In pics: Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira's white wedding!
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Star Plus' Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Launch of Star Plus' Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Gaurav Chopra
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days