This is what the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay does on the sets when not shooting

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is loved by the audiences. The story of Anurag and Prerna and the turmoil they have to go through make them an epitome of love. A while ago, Komolika (Hina Khan) tried to break them completely, and this time, it is Mr. Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover). The business tycoon has cleverly stolen Anurag's love away from him and has gotten married to her.

In this reboot of the iconic show, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes fit into the shoes of Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari well. Other talented actors such as Uday Tikekar, Shubhavi Choksey, Sahil Anand, and Pooja Banerjee ace their roles so perfectly that it is hard to imagine anyone replacing them. Even after Hina's exit, the show continues to top the TRP charts.