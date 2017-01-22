Hot Downloads

10 things Ayaz Ahmed learnt being in TV industry!

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2017 01:40 PM

It has been a decade since talented actor, Ayaz Ahmed, begun his career in the television world with his debut as a contestant in MTV Roadies 5.

The dapper looking actor has proved that he is one of the most versatile and successful actors of recent times. He gained immense popularity and huge fan following in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, I Luv My India, Gumrah, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Santoshi Maa.

Ayaz shared a sweet post about his journey and experience in the television industry.

Take a look...

The young lad also shared 10 things that he has learnt being in this entertainment fraternity. Read on...

 

I have learnt the craft really well.

 

I believe work hard and slog that is in your hand because success is unpredictable.

 

The third thing is auditions, auditions and more auditions. You cannot escape them.

 

Always be flexible enough to unlearn what you've learned so far.

 

Commitment is your only priority, be professional and humble.

 

Everyday look the best you can because you're your own brand ambassador.

 

Enjoy the process and not the success. You will never lose the plot.

 

Break the stereotypes.

 

Make very few friends but give it all you have for that friendship.

 

Finally, chase your dream now, whatever it is do it now, because there is nothing called the right or perfect time. We improvise.

 

We wish you great luck, Ayaz!

