10 unknown facts about Vijayendra Kumeria

The good looking and popular actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who currently essays the lead role of Colors’ Udann, surely has an immense fan following. The talented actor is now also a dad of a cute little angel.

As a fan of Vijayendra, we are sure you must be already knowing every single detail about your favourite star but still there is a lot to be known about the actor. Are you curios to know all about him?

Read on here to know 10 lesser known facts about the actor -

I am a Punjabi from Gujarat.

I like to cook, I make good food and sometimes I like to indulge myself in that.

I have a crowd phobia. I feel little uneasy when there are a lot of people around me. I don’t feel like travelling by train or any other public transport because of the crowd.

I was a cabin crew when I wasn’t into acting. First I was with Jet Airways and then I was with Qatar Airways. If not an actor then I would have been into the aviation industry.

I like reading biographies and autobiographies. I have a good collection of classic movies and I love to watch them during my free time.

I like to buy a lot of shoes and belts.

I was into modelling during my college days and I used to take part in the extracurricular activities. So I have gained a lot of confidence from there and that’s when I discovered that I can get into acting and do something related to this field.

I like to write especially short films. I want to get into writing something of my own in near future.

Immature people and who keep gossiping about others irritate me. I don’t like people who talk behind back. I like people who keep themselves updated with all the current affairs and happenings around the world.

If talking about a materialistic thing then I can’t live without my cell phone and if talking about a person then I can’t live without my family.

Wow that’s nice. Isn’t it?