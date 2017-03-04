Hot Downloads

03 Mar 2017 09:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
10 unknown facts about Vijayendra Kumeria

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2017 10:54 AM

The good looking and popular actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who currently essays the lead role of Colors’ Udann, surely has an immense fan following. The talented actor is now also a dad of a cute little angel.

 

As a fan of Vijayendra, we are sure you must be already knowing every single detail about your favourite star but still there is a lot to be known about the actor. Are you curios to know all about him?

 

Read on here to know 10 lesser known facts about the actor -

 

I am a Punjabi from Gujarat.

 

I like to cook, I make good food and sometimes I like to indulge myself in that.

 

I have a crowd phobia. I feel little uneasy when there are a lot of people around me. I don’t feel like travelling by train or any other public transport because of the crowd.

I was a cabin crew when I wasn’t into acting. First I was with Jet Airways and then I was with Qatar Airways. If not an actor then I would have been into the aviation industry.

 

I like reading biographies and autobiographies. I have a good collection of classic movies and I love to watch them during my free time.

 

I like to buy a lot of shoes and belts.

I was into modelling during my college days and I used to take part in the extracurricular activities. So I have gained a lot of confidence from there and that’s when I discovered that I can get into acting and do something related to this field.

 

I like to write especially short films. I want to get into writing something of my own in near future.

Immature people and who keep gossiping about others irritate me. I don’t like people who talk behind back. I like people who keep themselves updated with all the current affairs and happenings around the world.  

 

If talking about a materialistic thing then I can’t live without my cell phone and if talking about a person then I can’t live without my family.

 

Wow that’s nice. Isn’t it?

