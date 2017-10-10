Bigg Boss has been one hell of a controversial show over the years. The buzz around the program has always been sky-rocketing. Many celebrities’ careers have got a second chance post the show, courtesy their antics. Over the years the show has got immense popularity thanks to the notorious contestants. While these contestants have not just created havoc in the house but they have also invented some interesting one-liners. In these 11 seasons there have been many contestants who have come up with different catchphrases and that has sunk in the nerves of the viewers.

TellyChakkar.com has listed below the 11 iconic catchphrases from the reality show.

1. Ravi Kishen- “Zindagi jhand ba fir bhi ghamand baa”: The maiden season of the reality show had some of the most iconic faces. The Bhojpuri superstar’s claim to fame was Bigg Boss. Ravi Kishen’s catchy oneliner used to be Zindagi jhand ba fir bhi ghamand baa and the whole world started using the phrase.

2. Tanaaz Irani – “Disappear Disappear “: Tanaaz Irani’s appearance in season three along with her husband Bakhtyaar was one of the highlights of that year. Whenever there used to be a fight or row with any contestant, Tanaaz would just use three words “Disappear Disappear Disappear.”

3. KRK – “2 rupees person”: Kamal R Khan is one BB contestant who is still known for his pompous behavior even outside the house. The little time bomb bursted quite early in the show and was evicted out of the program as well. However his catchphrase “2 rupees person” is still popular even after years. In fact in the latest season as well, contestant did give a passing comment using the same catchphrase.

4. Pooja Missra- “Spare me”: If we have list down the most controversial inmates inside the BB house, Missra’s would surely make it to the listing. Her antics and violent behavior has to be written down in the history of Bigg Boss. Pooja Missra came up with many catchphrases like Talk to my hand and spare me but the later one turned out to be quite a rage. Today say Spare me and her picture comes into your mind.

5. Akashdeep Sehgal – “Freaking buzz off baby”: While the season five had Pooja Missra, it also had Akashdeep Sehgal aka Sky who was as notorious as the former. Just like Missra, even Sky had a catchphrase. Every time anyone used to come close to Sky, he would irritate the hell out of that person by singing his Freaking buzz off baby.

6. Imam Siddique - “Time out”: Well, do we even have to talk about this gentleman and his catchphrase. His phrase was so popular that the channel’s sister GEC went ahead and produced a show with the same title.

7. Ajaz Khan –“Ek Number manas”: Season seven has to be the most liked edition of the EdnemolShine India’s venture. The show gave Ajaz immense popularity. Along with his flirtatious nature the other thing, that got people’s attention was Khan’s quirky liners. Whether it is Badi badi baatein vada paav khatein or Ek number manas his catchphrases have become colloquial now.

8. Andy – “Vote for Andy”: Season seven had an interesting mix of celebrities in the house. While Ajaz’s phrase was more popular among the teens, Andy’s slogan became viral among the ladies. Vote for Andy!!! Although he never got so much votes to win the show.

9. Gautam Gulati -“We love Gauti”: The season eight winner Gautam Gulati came up with his own version of ‘We will rock it’ and made it ‘We love Gauti’. Well the song did work for him since he was titled the winner of the year.

10. Hina Khan –“Talk to the wall”: The 11 season is already on air and without even completing a month the show has already got two catchy phrases. One of it coming from popular TV’s bahu Hina Khan. Whenever Hina has fought with Arshi or got into an argument with Shilpa Shinde, Hina has her patent phrase ready- Talk to the walls.

11. Shilpa Shinde/ Akash Dadlani - “Bang Bang”: As we already mentioned the season has got two catch phrases, the second comes from the showstopper of this season, Shilpa Shinde. Well it is debatable on who should be given credit for this phrase. Since Akash Dadlani is the one who originated it but Shilpa made it popular through her antics. Whosoever it be the rap song has already become quite popular.

So what do you think of these catchphrases. Comment below the phrase that caught your attention and you loved the most.