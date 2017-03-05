5 Life Lessons from Ek Shringar - Swabhimaan

TV shows not only entertain its audience but also convey good messages to bring some change in the society.

Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar – Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is a show that gives out some important life lessons that are important to be inculcated. Read on to know the 5 life lessons from your favourite show Swabhimaan.

Women empowerment –

The show depicts the journey of two sisters Meghna and Naina who have been independently raised by their mother Sharda. The show is a true example of women empowerment as it has projected how women can pass through any phase of their life being the strongest. They can come across any challenge be it at their home or at their workplace.

Breaking norms of gender inequality –

The popular daily has also given a powerful message that girls are no less than boys. Sharda is proud to have her daughters as her important assets and her daughter are no behind in breaking the myth that girls cannot be ahead of the boys.

Family values –

Many a times, the show has taught us a very important thing i.e. family values. We have witnessed that how they bond well with each other and in today’s time when joint family concept is losing its value, the show conveys a powerful message about family values and bonding.

Marriages are made in heaven –

The popular daily truly justifies this popular saying. We all have seen how destiny played its game to let the sisters find their respective soul mates.

Self respect is important –

One should never compromise with their self respect. As the title of the show depicts, a person’s self respect is something which is above all.

What have you learnt from the show folks? Do share with us.