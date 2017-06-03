5 reasons to watch Salman Khan on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs this Saturday!!

Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs on Zee TV that airs every weekend at 9 PM has once again wowed audiences with its mind-blowing talent. While the Top 8 talented performers are set to dazzle the audiences with their explosive performances, this Saturday, 3rd June at 9 PM, the much loved and adored Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan will be the celebrity guests on the show. The actors visited the sets to promote their much-anticipated flick ‘Tubelight’. The brother duo was seen in great spirits mingling with the mentors Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali and the contestants!

Salman Khan reveals why he still lives in his flat in Bandra instead of a luxurious bungalow

Like everyone else, the little singing prodigy Dhroon Tickoo wondered why such a big superstar like Salman would choose to live in a flat in Bandra instead of a sprawling bungalow? Answering Dhroon’s query, the Dabangg star revealed, “I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way. The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren’t different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone’s house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house.”

The secret behind Salman going shirtless for his hit song ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jana’

Back in the days when this song ‘Oh Oh Jaane Jana’ was released, all the men aimed to build a physique like Salman and the ladies were left drooling over Salman’s chiseled, muscular body. Well, not many know why the superstar decided to go shirtless for this song. While shooting for this movie Salman Khan had built a solid body due to which all the clothes that the stylist had picked for him were too tight. So, when they had sent the stylist to get more clothes, both Sohail and he were sitting at Mudh island in the scorching May heat and that was the moment when Salman decided to shoot this song shirtless. Sohail who was absolutely stunned by this offer told his elder brother to think it through. Convinced that he could pull it off and quite bored waiting around for his clothes, Salman did the song shirtless.

What!!! The superstar took ashirvad from a five-year-old child!!

The youngest contestant of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs - 5-year-old Jayash Kumar managed to steal the Khan brothers’ hearts too. With his cute antics, adorable behaviour and a fine mimicry of the megastar Salman Khan’s iconic dialogues, Jayash fast became the actor’s hot favourite at the shoot. When the tiny singer went up to seek Salman’s blessings before his performance, the star turned around and took blessings from Jayash instead, having heard of the child’s divine powers from his friend – the show’s mentor Himesh Reshammiya! The kid lovingly put his hand on Salman’s head and gave him his ‘ashirvaad’!

Jayash predicts Salman Khan’s marriage!!

Mentor Himesh Reshammiya decided to have Jayash, who he believes has divine powers and intuitive abilities, make predictions about Salman’s wedding. Jayash cutely told him that he will get married soon and then recited Salman’s iconic ‘Ek Baar Jo Maine Commitment Kar Dee’ dialogue from his movie ‘Wanted’.

The caring side of the Mega Bollywood Star Salman Khan

Before Adnan Hussain’s performance began, the Dabangg actor overheard Adnan telling mentor Javed Ali that he is quite unwell, has a sore throat and is feeling dizzy. The actor at once asked his driver to fetch an ayurvedic medicine from his car and gave it Adnan for instant relief. Adnan was deeply touched by this thoughtful gesture by the superstar

This Saturday, 3rd June at 9 PM watch Salman Khan and Sohail Khan on Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, only on Zee TV.