5 reasons to watch Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

The right marketing strategy for any project is to titillate the audience’s attention with the right buzz.

And Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (Sphereorigins) has managed to do the needful.

With spine chilling promos hitting TV screens, viewers have been looking forward to unravel the mystery revolving around the plot.

Starring the talented Shoaib Ibrahim, Surbhi Jyoti and Shaleen Malhotra in lead roles, the biweekly finite series will hit screens from tonight (25 February).

Here we give you five reasons why this show is not to be missed!

Read on...

Stellar cast

This show has managed to get one of the best cast in recent times. Apart from the leads Shoaib-Surbhi and Shaleen, talented actors like Sharad Kelkar, Mita Vashishth, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Sreejita De will be seen giving them the rightful support. With so many award winning actors in one frame, it sure will be a performance-oriented show.

Thrilling plotline

Set aside the potboilers and gear up to see some ‘hatke’ content on TV. Koi Laut ke Aaya Hai promises to be a story of love, friendship, family with some dose of horror and suspense. Perfect concoction, isn’t it? The trailers have been keeping you intrigued and we are looking forward to the show to roll soon.

Shoaib, Surbhi and Shaleen’s comeback

The talented leads have been missing from TV for a long time now. While Shoaib disappeared post quitting Sasural Simar Ka in 2013, Surbhi did not take up anything substantial after Qubool Hai wrapped up. As for Shaleen, though he appeared in few projects, this would be his major project after Arjun. Woaah! With some unused energies ready to explode, the trio is bound to create some magic!

Fiction craving on weekends

If you are someone who doesn’t enjoy the hullabaloo around reality shows and rather choose to stick to your daily morsel of fiction, this one would be a treat for you. As of now, it is only Naagin that is entertaining you while you chill on weekend watching TV. This drama will just add more fun to your evenings from tonight.

Finite series

All of us have at least once in our life nagged about how TV is all about the usual saas-bahu sagas with a never ending track. Well then people it is time to eat back your words as this show will blow your mind away with its fast pace content. Also with it being a finite series, you wouldn’t want to miss even one episode.

Do let us know your take on Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.