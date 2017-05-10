5 reasons why Dev-Sonakshi will always be the most romantic couple on TV

Dev and Sonakshi played by Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandez are Sony Entertainment Television's most popular onscreen couple. Their love-hate relationship has earned them many fans.

Their love story is beyond time, and even with so many issues cropping between them, the couple has stood strong with their relationship.

Here we list some reasons why Dev-Sonakshi will always be the most romantic couple onscreen:

Opposites attract theory:

Dev and Sonakshi have extreme personalities, and as they say “opposites attract”, both of them compliment each other very well. From taking care of their daughter Suhana or fighting with other troubles, both have their own way of handling things, but the mutual care and love they both have for each other is just too special.

Their cute fights:

Dev and Sonakshi have many cute fights on the show. When they start arguing and Sonakshi taunts Dev in Bengali, it irritates him. And fans can't help but go gaga over their nok jhoks.

Good looks:

The fact is undeniable that Dev and Sonakshi look fabulous together. It’s a fresh pairing and both compliment each other very well.

Deep understanding:

Though Dev and Sonakshi are very opposite in nature, they have a certain level of understanding. Yes, they do mess up things at times, but eventually make things better together. Made for each other, we feel.

Mysterious attraction:

Dev and Sonakshi have a unique kind of attraction that makes us fall for them. Their cute ‘nok-jhoks’, fake anger and care for each other make them adorable and keep us connected to them.

Don't you believe them to be the most romantic ones? Hit the comment box below to shout out your thoughts!!