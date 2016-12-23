5 reasons why Sony TV’s Indian Idol 7 is a must watch

The reality show that paved way for other such series is back, and how! It's a brand-new season, loads of fresh talent and the super antics of the trio that spearheaded the show- Anu Malik, Farah Khan, and Sonu Nigam. As Indian Idol 7 gears up to premiere over the weekend, we tell you five things that you need to know about it...take a look:

The trio is back

The show was made into what it is by these three, Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan-. They are back on the show together after twelve long years. That itself is exciting!

Talent galore

This time, the talent is said to be phenomenal. If all the audition previews are to go by, there's going to be a massive explosion of singers on the show. From a polished singer down south to a physically challenged talent to self-made singers, there's plenty to choose from as your favourite this season.

Entertainment quotient

With so much talent and the fun trio coming together, entertainment is going to be the highlight of the show. We bet you didn't know that! Or may be you did? After all, how can these two combinations not end up in a blast? In a good way, of course!

The Anu-Farah banter

Their legendary nok-jhoks are the true highlight of the show, isn't it? From pulling each other's legs to indulging in fun banters and even staging walkouts to prove a point, the two have done it all on the show. We are sure that there's a lot more in store this season. Aren't you curious to know how they plan to channelise their energy on Indian Idol 7? We definitely are.

Bharat ko Bharat se jodenge:

With ample talent from across the nation, the show is set to bring India closer. From South to North to East to West, the choice of singers is going to be so rich that they bring their best from their cities. Isn't that what our country is about? So many languages, yet we are bound by unity. On the show, music will be the only language to bind many different ethnicities.

Indian Idol 7 airs tomorrow on Sony TV from 8pm onwards.