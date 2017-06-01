5 reasons why we are excited for RGV's ‘Guns and Thighs!’

After the success of his third film of the hit franchise ‘Sarkaar’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Gopal Verma is all set to diversify his canvas with a brand new web series titled ‘Guns and Thighs’.

The new web series is in true RGV style of crime, criminals, and socio-political drama. RGV who recently quit Twitter had shared the six minute-long trailer of the series on his account. He also mentioned it as one of his ambitious projects.

The series is all about the Mumbai mafia set in the time of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. In the trailer we see him giving the reason why he took up this project.

He says, “I always wanted to tell the complete true story of the Mumbai mafia in its raw and real form. Since for various reasons, I couldn’t do that in films, I am going to do it here.”

Here we tell you why you should be excited for this one:

Because crime and socio-political drama sells

Crime and political drama is what sells the most in films apart from sex, and when RGV makes a crime drama, you know that you’ve signed up for a gory world with amazing story telling.

Treat for eyes

We all know how amazing RGV is with his camera angles and shots. His films are always a treat for eyes, if not for its stories but for sure for his direction, and this one is no exception. The trailer itself is a proof of it.

Unique story-telling

Though we have seen many films and short films on Mumbai Mafia, this one has a unique way of narrating the story. The trailer suggests the intriguing way in which it has been made.

Web Series format

Web series is the latest trend in the market. Earlier, Vikram Bhatt also turned web series producer with ‘Maaya’ and ‘Twisted’, and now RGV is directing his new project. This format gives the project the potential for several seasons.

RGV’s signature style

It’s been quite a long time since we saw RGV’s signature style of filmmaking. This web series will mark his return as an ace director and filmmaker.

Here watch the trailer: