5 reasons why we will miss Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka

Sony TV’s much loved show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka (Rajshri Productions) is set to bid adieu to its viewers tonight (31 March).

The show had an amazing storyline and a good bunch of cast who kept entertaining us with their acting skills and attractive looks.

The popular daily will surely be missed by the fans across the globe. Here we list down few major reasons why we will miss the show –

Gripping storyline and family drama: Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka had an interesting concept and the family drama that followed with the episodes has kept the viewers stay hooked to the show. The viewers are surely going to miss their daily dose of entertainment.

Family fun:

We have witnessed a lot of happy moments among the big happy family that we saw on the show. The fun quotient that the big happy family of the show used to add in the ongoing tracks used to make our day brighter that will be missed for sure.

Chemistry of Aryan and Sanchi:

The cute and sparkling chemistry of Aryan (Kinshuk Vaidya) and Sanchi (Shivya Pathania) created a magic on-screen, beautifully depicting the love story of the love birds.

Rajshri Feel: Having its origination from the Rajshri camp, many times we have witnessed some of the iconic Rajshri movies like magic getting recreated especially during the wedding track of Aryan and Sanchi and we are surely going to miss reliving those Rajshri moments with this series.

Off-set fun moments of the cast:

The show had an amazing cast who not only were seen bonding well with each other on-screen but they are like a big happy family off-screen too. They all are well connected with their fans on social media and share their fun off-set moments and we are going to miss this badly.

What are your reasons to miss the show? Do let us know in the comments below.