Star Plus’ popular drama Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has touched the audience's hearts with its unique storyline that carries forward the legacy of the channel’s cult show Diya Aur Baati Hum as its sequel.

The sequel revolves around Sandhya (Deepika Singh) and Sooraj’s (Anas Rashid) daughter Kanak (Rhea Sharma).

The female protagonist Kanak is an inspirational character and she quite relatable when it comes to her characteristics.

Here we list down a few qualities of Kanak for you to check if you can relate yourself to her –

Modern yet traditional – We have seen the different shades of Kanak. She is a perfect girl with all the modernity and traditionalism inculcated in her. She can adapt herself in every situation and this is what makes her the lovable of all.

Fights back – Kanak has a perfect reply ready for any kind of injustice happening around her. She is strong, confident and she leaves no stones unturned to fight against all the odds.

Cares for her family – She is a total family girl. One should learn from Kanak about loving and caring for her beloved ones and to always be there for them in any hour of need.

Epitome of sacrifice – The ardent viewers of the daily would know how Kanak made a huge sacrifice by marrying Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) just to get her shop back, which is Bhabo’s (Neelu Vaghela) pride and everything. She is an epitome of sacrifice and if you have this quality too, then you can totally relate yourself to Kanak.

Looks out for solutions – Kanak has patience! No matter how hard the situation is but instead of panicking, she looks out for solution and always comes up with the best ways to solve the problem. Her calmness and patience work wonders!

So, which of these qualities of Kanak you have inculcated in yourself? Do let us know in the comments below.