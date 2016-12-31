5 reasons why you are Rishi of Colors’ Kasam-Tere Pyaar Ki

The good-looking and popular Ssharad Malhotra, who is currently seen as Rishi on Colors’ popular show Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki (Colors), essays different shades of Rishi like a pro.

The character is so relatable that even you won’t mind being stepping into his shoes…but are you really like him? Let’s find out. Shall we?

Romantic guy:

Rishi is a romantic guy and his mushy sequences with Tanuja says it all! His equation with his lady love Tanuja is loved and appreciated by the fans as well. Are you like him?

Fun loving:

There is surely a fun-loving side to Rishi. Though he has changed a lot now, Rishi is a funny guy whose witty exchanges with his brothers are legendary.

Family guy:

Rishi is a perfect example of a family guy who understands and values relations.

Good looking:

He has good looks and a sincere heart. Killer combo, eh? If you identify yourself here, well…you’re HIM.

You don’t age:

The story has recently witnessed a leap and a lot has changed but the one thing that has remained constant is Rishi’s age. He is just the same like he was before. If your youth is what makes you the toast of every outing, you know who you are.

