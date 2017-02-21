5 reasons why you should date Omkara of Dil Bole Oberoi

Love is a strange emotion. It crosses the line of real and reel world.

There have many numerous times when you have felt attracted to a fictional character on TV, big screen or your favourite novel.

So, seems the case with Omkara, played by Kunal Jaisingh, who is loved and adored by girls around the world.

The character that became popular through Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus and Four Lions) has seen a change in the spin off version- Dil Bole Oberoi.

It seems the transformation is doing wonders as we have been told that Omkara has seen a rise in female fan following.

Thus, here we share with you five reasons why we feel you should date the ‘new’ Omkara.

Hot new avatar

The changed Omkara has shed his inhibitions and is looking hot in the new series. The goody two shoes has been overtaken by a handsome man who knows the game of life quite well. And these qualities make him hotter. No doubts about that, isn’t it?

Angry young man

All young filmy girls have grown up with the thought of encountering an angry young man who would just spice up things in their boring life. From those ego fights to those subtle romances, the new Omkara is sexy and enticing.

Sarcasm and humour

Who doesn’t love a man who has the wit to make you smile? And if you don’t end up smiling, at least he does spice up your conversations, isn’t it? Sarcasm and humour top the list in any girl’s dream guy land Omkara stands tall in these qualities.

Not naive

Earlier, Omkara was the naive guy who followed his heart that ended up in making him look foolish. But the new Omkara is smart and knows what he wants from life. He is confident and that makes him extra attractive.

‘Old’ Omkara at heart

But above all these qualities, the endearing Omkara is still the same at heart. The compassion, love and the purity that Omkara is made of, is unmatched in today’s time. Makes him the perfect choice for 'out of the world romance’ experience!

What do you have to say readers...don’t you want to date Omkara?

