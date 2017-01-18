5 reasons why your love story is like Kartik-Naira

The iconic love story of the small screen, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus and Director’s Kut), is now focusing on the young romance of Naira and Kartik (Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan).

With these two lovers all set to get married and unite for life, we are sure a lot many of you can relate to them. Well, is your love story like theirs? Find out here.

Read on...

Started off with a fight

You both met and sparks flew, not the lovey-dovey ones, but fumes of anger. Similar to Kartik-Naira, you both started off with a fight wanting to kill each other. And soon it all turned out be a memory to laugh. Post bouts of misunderstandings and fight, you both now enjoy a healthy relationship.

Family important for both

We have seen couples who let go of their families once they fall in love but this was not the case for these two. Even though Naira and Kartik were head over heels in love with each other, they decided to give their families priority. From deciding on moving apart for their families’ sake to putting their needs before them, this young couple proved to be responsible.

Supportive

Apart from being family loyalists, Naira and Kartik are supportive of each other. From helping build their partner’s dreams to being there during difficult situations, the couple has given relationship goals to all young lovers. We love them for their efforts, what about you?

Social media junkies

The new-age couple is also social media junkies. If you and your partner also steal a moment on the social media, be it video calling or chatting all day long on messaging apps, then you truly are like Naira-Kartik.

Good looking

Apart from being love struck, Naira and Kartik are both drop dead gorgeous. And together they make one of the best looking couples on TV. If you and your partner are complimented for your looks and also told that you complement each other, then you guys are truly like this Yeh Rishta jodi.

Hit LIKE and SHARE if you love Naira-Kartik as much as we do!