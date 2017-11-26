Hot Downloads

Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

I used to like Jennifer Winget: Rahul Sharma

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Rohan and Kanchi celebrate love and life in Dubai

Rohan and Kanchi celebrate love and life in Dubai
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
25 Nov 2017 05:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ragini Khanna talks about her culinary skills
Ragini Khanna talks about her culinary skills | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?

Bigg Boss 11: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > features
Features

5 things Anas Rashid has learned being Married

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2017 10:00 AM

The good looking hunk Anas Rashid has indeed set an example of an ideal life partner by essaying the role of Suraj on Star Plus’ cult show Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Marriage certainly brings about a big change in one’s life and it teaches a lot!!!

Anas, who recently got hitched to Hina Iqbal has surely learned a lot of things after getting married.

In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar, Anas shares five major things that he has learned being married –

I have become a social man now.

I have become a family man that makes me feel complete.

I have become very calm and composed.

I feel more powerful. My family is united with Hina's family now which gives me a sense of powerfulness.

I have become more responsible and less answerable.

Great learnings, Anas.

Tags > Star Plus, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Anas Rashid, Hina Iqbal,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top