5 things Anas Rashid has learned being Married

The good looking hunk Anas Rashid has indeed set an example of an ideal life partner by essaying the role of Suraj on Star Plus’ cult show Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Marriage certainly brings about a big change in one’s life and it teaches a lot!!!

Anas, who recently got hitched to Hina Iqbal has surely learned a lot of things after getting married.

In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar, Anas shares five major things that he has learned being married –

I have become a social man now.

I have become a family man that makes me feel complete.

I have become very calm and composed.

I feel more powerful. My family is united with Hina's family now which gives me a sense of powerfulness.

I have become more responsible and less answerable.

Great learnings, Anas.